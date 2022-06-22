Hot and humid rest of the week, Monday front brings “cooler” temps and rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rest of the week will be hot and humid. A front will move through Monday and increase rain chances, as well as cool temperatures down to start next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 74 degrees. Mild and humid.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid! Partly cloudy skies. High near 95 degrees. A weak front will spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours. Chance of rain: 20%.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine and hot! High near 94 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures near 100 degrees! Rain chances begin to increase Sunday as the next front approaches the region, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s.

START OF NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s and a chance for rain as the front moves through.

Have a great night!