Hot and humid Thursday and Friday ahead of stormy weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll squeeze in a couple dry, calm days before storm chances ramp up late Friday into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching 90 degrees by afternoon. Southwest winds up to 20 mph will “help” out the humidity somewhat, but it will be a full-blown summer preview!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds redevelop overnight with lows only dropping to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: The day itself remains quiet, hot, and humid with highs nearing 90 degrees. South to southwest winds once again will gust up to ~20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms are likely to be ongoing in Arkansas and Tennessee Friday evening. Indications are these storms will push into parts of north Mississippi between 9p & midnight, potentially linger into the overnight. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, though a tornado cannot be ruled out. Thankfully, storms should gradually be weakening as they push through NE MS, but we’ll need to be on guard!

WEEKEND: Occasional stormy periods are likely through the weekend with a stalled front and upper-air zonal flow. However, timing each round remains difficult…so stay tuned for updates!