Hot and Humid to Start Off This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting off this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning! It will be a muggy weekend with storms beginning to roll in tomorrow, so be prepared for some hot days ahead!

TODAY – Make sure to have the sunglasses and water handy for today as we are seeing temperatures warming up quickly this morning. Mostly sunny skies are in store for your Saturday, but with this extreme humidity, it will feel much hotter! With more sunshine, temperatures are quickly going to climb into the upper 90s for the high later today! Heading into the later evening hours we will begin to cool off and have a break from the heat. Overnight, skies remain partly cloudy and temperatures cooling off into the mid 70s with an overnight low of 76.

TOMORROW – Another hot and humid day is in store for your Sunday with storms rolling in for the afternoon. Skies will start off partly cloudy, but more cloud coverage will build into the region as the storms begin to approach our area. Temperatures will quickly warm up and reach a high of 98 for tomorrow afternoon! The SPC has issued our viewing area under a level 1 risk for the storms moving in tomorrow evening, so stay weather aware just in case! Heading into the overnight hours, things begin to calm down and temperatures will quickly begin to cool off into the mid 70s for the overnight low.

NEXT WEEK – We have more sunshine in store for next week, but there still remains a slight rain chance. It will be another hot week in store for the upcoming days, so make sure you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!