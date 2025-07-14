Hot and humid week ahead

Charlie Goldstein,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot days are ahead this week, with most days of the week having highs in the mid 90s and a heat index over 100 degrees. Scattered storm chances remain.

MONDAY: Morning sun, with some puffy clouds building mid morning to early afternoon, giving way to a few showers and storms this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index up to 105.

TONIGHT: A stray shower is possible, otherwise mostly clear and lows in the mid 70s. Not much relief overnight from the hot day. Lows will stay this way all week.

TUESDAY: Hotter! Highs in the mid 90s, some areas may try for the upper 90s and a heat index over 105 is possible! Start hydrating if you work outside, Wednesday will be very similar. A few pop up showers and storms are likely in the afternoon.

