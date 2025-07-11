Hot and steamy weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another hot, humid day to look forward to with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

TODAY: Hot, with a heat index near 100 and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered afternoon storms likely, though the coverage has down trended which is nice, so only a 40% chance of rain. Odds are, most stay dry today and the days ahead.

TONIGHT: Calm, a shower or two is possible. Lows in the middle 70s, very warm and muggy with calm to SW winds at 5 mph.

SAT/SUN: A good grilling weekend, with highs in the mid 90s and isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. An 8/10 weekend, with lots of sun but very hot and humid.

NEXT WEEK: Looking VERY hot, with highs each day in the mid 90s, and some upper 90s possible late week. Heat stress will become a concern. Start hydrating!