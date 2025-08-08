Hot, but typically so

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mainly dry over the next couple days with highs right around average before more robust rain chances return to the forecast. Enjoy the standard summer weather!

TODAY: Hot and a bit humid, with highs in the low 90s, some places could squeak up to 94/95 for a short time. A couple showers and maybe a storm are likely this afternoon, but the odds you see rain are very low. Go out and have a nice dinner! It’s Friday!

TONIGHT: Typical warm and muggy evening, with lows in the lower 70s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND: If you have yard-work to do, get it done Saturday! We will be mainly dry again for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s again, a small chance of a stray shower. Sunday rain chances go up, and a good handful of thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs still in the 90s.