HOT days ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a beautiful Wednesday, and the pleasant but hot weather is here to stay for the next few days. Temperatures will be on the uphill rise by the weekend with limited rain chances.

TONIGHT: It will be another mild, pleasant night with temperatures falling in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear and less humid!

TOMORROW: We become a tad hotter tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Dry air will still be helping our humidity too. Expect a full day of summer sunshine!

A WARM END OF WEEK: Temperatures will really begin to ramp up by the weekend with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits by the weekend! If you’re going out on the lake Saturday, you can expect it be HOT with rain chances are very limited. Moisture returns by Sunday entering in the chance to see a few afternoon showers, but those temps will still be HOT!