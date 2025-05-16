Hot, humid Friday with storm potential late Friday night into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Several waves of storms are expected over the next several days, even into next week. Some cooler, less humid air is on the way by next Wed/Thu.

FRIDAY: The day stays hot, humid, and occasionally breezy with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values could once again push into the middle 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A good portion of the evening is likely to stay dry, though a few isolated storms are possible northwest of the Trace between 9p-midnight. After midnight, a broken line of storms could develop into northern MS as well. Both chances for storms have potential for severe weather, but the main concern would be damaging wind or hail. The tornado risk remains fairly low.

WEEKEND: Storms from late Friday night should gradually weaken by sunrise Saturday, leaving a good chunk of the day likely quiet. Another round of storms is likely to move in Saturday night, with additional strong to severe weather potential. Sunday’s forecast will ultimately depend on how Saturday night’s storms behave, but for now plan on another round of storms potentially Sunday afternoon or evening.

NEXT WEEK: Briefly dry and calm weather is on tap Monday before another system swings in Tuesday. Yet another round of strong to severe storms is possible Tuesday before things substantially quiet down Wed/Thu.