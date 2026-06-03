Police investigate a shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is investigating a shooting.

WCBI received a tip that someone was seriously injured on Meadowbrook Circle.

Police Chief Mike Edwards confirmed someone was shot in West Point Tuesday night.

However, the investigation is still in the early stages.

We sent a team to the scene; officers told them they would be collecting evidence until dawn.

A coroner’s vehicle was at the scene.

Stay with WCBI today as more information on the shooting is released.

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