SUMMARY: Hot and humid weather continues with the chance for an isolated storm today. More chances for scattered storms this week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values approaching 105. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most of us will stay dry and partly cloudy.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly dry with a few clouds, but a shower or two is possible. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY-SATURDAY: Chances for scattered showers and storms continue each day next week and into the weekend. Not everyone will see rain each day, but it is a possibility. It would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Highs will be in the mid 90s through Wednesday and the lower 90s for the end of the week.

