Hot & humid weekend, few PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Temperatures will climb close to 90 degrees this weekend with just isolated rain chances.

SATURDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the upper 80s with heat indices upwards of near 90 degrees. Rain coverage this afternoon should remain quite isolated relative to the past couple days.

MOTHER’S DAY: A similar day to Saturday – hot & humid with a few afternoon storms possible. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures back off slightly into the middle 80s Monday & Tuesday. Isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon storms will be possible ahead of an advancing, weak front. Rain chances trend more isolated toward mid-week as said front begins to diffuse and lose its identity. Behind this front, briefly drier air could move in by Thursday & Friday.