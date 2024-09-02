Hot start to the week, rain chances increase mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Labor Day is looking dry yet quite warm in the afternoon ahead of rain chances increasing toward Wednesday.

MONDAY: After some patchy fog in the morning, the sky should be mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s area-wide. Some clouds may roll in toward afternoon, but no rain is expected – good news for all outdoor grilling or any other things you may have planned!

MONDAY NIGHT: A brief break in the humidity is on the way! Drier air will briefly filter in, making it feel much less humid with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll start the day dry, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of an approaching inverted surface trough from the east. This will generate scattered showers over Alabama that will develop westward into eastern MS after 3p, lasting into the evening hours. A few storms may be in the mix as well.

REST OF WEEK: Occasionally soggy! We expect periods of rain Wednesday & Thursday, with rain chances gradually lessening by Friday. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the 80s as well.