Hot Sunday, Muggy Monday, Cooler Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot Sunday, humidity returns Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected after Tuesday along with increased rain chances credited to the approaching front.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 60s once more, very pleasant!

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Humidity returns thanks to southerly winds and Gulf moisture. Daytime highs will top out in the mid 90s with heat indexes exceeding 105 in some places. A slight chance of a shower is possible in the afternoon. Low temperatures will land in the low 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: We’ll observe cooler temperatures heading into Tuesday associated with a “cool front” approaching the southeast. Increased rain and storm chances will return to the forecast and linger through Thursday. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.