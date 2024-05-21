HOT temperatures continue with rain and storm chances on the horizon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot and dry start to the week we will see rain chances return by Wednesday Evening.

TONIGHT: After another sunny and warm day temperatures will fall into the mid 60s throughout northern Mississippi overnight Tuesday. Some clouds will build in from the west leading to partly cloudy skies, but we will stay dry tonight.

TOMORROW: Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will approach the 90 degree mark throughout the area. We will see rain chances return to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, likely in the form of a line of storms moving in from the west. Rain chances are currently at 30% for Wednesday PM, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for severe storms for our far most western counties.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: High temps will hover around the 90 degree mark for the near future with warmer than average overnight lows. The possibility for rain and storms remains for the end of the week and into the weekend with the highest chances on Monday.

-Charlie Goldstein