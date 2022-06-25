Hot Tomorrow – Cooler, Drier Air on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front sweeps south bringing drier air and increased rain and storm chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with a low near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear then increasing clouds and rain chances through the afternoon. Scattered t-storms are likely to develop in the evening. Daytime highs will reach the upper 90s with less humidity thanks to the passing front. Overnight lows will land in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Increased rain and storm chances with daytime highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Drier air will follow behind the front making it feel more pleasant outside. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with comfortable dew point temperatures.