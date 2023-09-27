Hot weather continues with little hope for rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue running above average for the next week. Rain chances remain bleak at best.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun is on tap with highs right back in the lower 90s across the board. While a rogue shower is possible, we’ll be hard pressed to find much rain out there.

THU/FRI: More of the same – plenty of sun each day with highs between 89-92 degrees. At least overnight lows will drop into the 61-66° range, making for nice mornings!

WEEKEND: Sunshine will continue as will the dry weather. Area college games in Oxford and Starkville will be dry, but tailgating will be quite toasty!

NEXT WEEK: No major signs of a pattern shift just yet. A large trough out west and a ridge over the Southeast will be the rule, and this means no major weather changes for north MS.