Hot Week Up Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat Advisories are in effect Monday and Tuesday, but the 90’s remain for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – Overnight lows will cool off into the mid-70’s tonight with calm winds. Expect humid wake-up conditions.

TOMORROW – All of the viewing area is under a Heat Advisory for Monday starting at 11 a.m. and overnight. The afternoon high will reach the mid to upper 90’s, but the heat index can reach up to 107 in some areas. No rain is expected for Monday, just lots of sunshine and warm temps.

REST OF WEEK – Starting Tuesday, another Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. that night. Temps will rise into the upper 90’s and heat index temps could reach up to 110. For the following days, no heat warnings are in effect, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be hot. Afternoon highs won’t stray too far from the mid to upper 90’s for the next seven days. Make sure to take heat precautions if outdoors for long periods of time.