Hottest day of Summer for many

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The hottest day we’ve had this summer is likely on the way today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! A heat advisory is in place until this evening.

TODAY: Sunny and HOT. Heat index values could get as high as 110 this afternoon and the heat will not subside till late. A very weak chance of a small shower, partly cloudy/mostly clear this afternoon. Find as much shade and A/C as you can!

TONIGHT: Very warm, lows in the mid 70s. Uncomfortable humidity. A clear sky and calm winds.

TROPICS: The system in the Gulf is not likely to form, but there is still a decent chance it becomes a depression. In either case, named or not, it will swing up incredible amounts of moisture and the humidity will be through the roof. Rain looks likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday