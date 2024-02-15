House Bill renames university, establishes identity as ‘The W’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – State legislators introduced House Bill 1155 (HB1155) Wednesday evening, which upon approval, formally solidifies the university’s commitment to remain “The W” with official documents denoting the formal name as “Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.”

W President Nora Miller said, “This bill embodies the university’s promise to its alumni to uphold our illustrious history while advancing into the future.”

Rep. Cheikh Taylor, Mississippi House of Representatives Universities and Colleges Committee member, said, “I am in total support of the university and the name change. I understand everyone won’t be pleased with the final name; however, I think it’s important for us to move forward with the new name to broaden the university’s reach, which in turn will lead to increased enrollment and research and scholarship opportunities.”

State Sen. Chuck Younger added, “I support The W and their name change request, as well as the leadership at the university. I think the change is necessary for the university’s future and their future should be the focus.”

Avery Benson, a senior business administration-sports management major, said, “The university offers a great opportunity to play and earn a great education so I think the name change will help draw more students to campus and help the college expand as a whole.” Benson is from Hatley.

Caleigh Coleman of Ecru added, “As I have learned more about the name change, I have realized that a new name will improve the experience for all students because more men and women will be open to seeing it. We will always have our place in history even as the world evolves.” Coleman is a junior in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

The name Wynbridge was submitted for consideration by alumni and faculty after the university’s Naming Task Force was called to prioritize a meaningful “W” name for alumni and present and future students.

Mississippi Rep. Andy Boyd said, “Mississippi University for Women began accepting men in 1982. The name in and of itself is confusing to potential students. I am for the new name proposed as it puts into law The W’ as well as the formal name, Wynbridge State University of Mississippi. I have come to appreciate alumni passion for The W.”

The deadline for Committees to report general bills and constitutional amendments is Tuesday, March 5.

Read the bill in its entirety at https://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2024/pdf/history/HB/HB1155.xml

