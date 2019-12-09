House investigators to present impeachment reports to Judiciary

Latest impeachment updates

The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will go ahead with articles of impeachment.

The hearing, which starts at 9 a.m., will feature presentations from Democratic and Republican investigators about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Monday’s hearing will include testimony from Democratic and Republican attorneys from the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. The House Intelligence Committee submitted its report last week on its investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 election and a company linked to the Bidens.

Those events are at the center of the Democratic case against the president, which the attorneys will lay out on Monday. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the committee chairs to pursue articles of impeachment, with a vote expected before the Christmas holiday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Sunday that the committee will “presumably” introduce articles of impeachment this week.