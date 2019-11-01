House passes Congressman Kelly’s Gold Star Family Fellowship Program

U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss) is reaching out to Gold Star families in Mississippi and across America with new legislation that passed this week in the U.S. House of Representatives.

These are families who have lost a Servicemember, killed in the line of duty.

House Resolution 107, the SFC Sean Cooley and SPC Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program Act establishes a twelve-month, fully-funded fellowship in a Congressional office of choice, in either a district or Washington, D.C. office for the siblings, spouses, or children of servicemembers who have lost their lives in service to our Nation.

“While nothing can ever repair a family after the loss of a loved one, this legislation is a positive step towards ensuring that our Gold Star families are represented at the national level,” Rep. Kelly said.

SFC Cooley was killed in Iraq in 2005, while serving with Rep. Kelly. SPC Horton was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 and was the husband of Jane Horton, the person who first approached Rep. Kelly with the idea to give Gold Star families a stronger presence on Capitol Hill.

For more information about this program, please contact U.S. Representative Kelly’s office at (662) 841-8808.