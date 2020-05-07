House speaker, lieutenant governor speak at daily coronavirus briefing

House Speaker Phillip Gunn and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann joined Governor Reeves at his press conference Thursday.

Gunn said all three of them agree the top priority is helping small businesses.

“While we may be holding that bill, we’re not holding our work. Right now, there is a committee meeting going on on workforce development. We’ve been inundated with calls about people not being able to get their money. We’re also going to hold hearings today and tomorrow on legislation to transfer 100 million dollars to small struggling businesses in Mississippi,” said Hosemann.

The main concern for us right now is to set up relief for our small businesses. In our conversation yesterday, I think all three of us agreed that was our number one priority,” said Gunn.

Legislators hoped to unveil their plan next week to get that $100 million to small businesses.