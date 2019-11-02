HOUSTON Mississippi (WCBI)- Flying through blue skies, the Houston Fall Fly-In was Saturday, and Houston community members gathered to watch planes soar in the air and learn a little bit about aviation.

“Kind of like a car show, but it’s airplanes,” said William Gibson.

A variety of aircraft flew into the Mississippi Municipal Airport for the fly-in to show off their wings.

“Have a big time for everybody and the public,” said Gibson.

Gibson says planes, like home-built experimental’s and all other kinds of planes, are what brings the community into these fly-ins.

“We do flying; you can look at any all types of Aircraft from the 1940s up to current experimental home builts or certified aircraft,” said Gibson.

Gibson said it’s also a learning opportunity.

“Get everybody together and give them a little bit of knowledge about aviation and get the community involved in a little bit of aviation activities,” said Gibson.

For Noah Arvin, coming to learn more about aviation was a bonding experience with his dad.

“My dad and I love planes. I’m here to have a good time with my dad, so that’s why I’m out here,” said Arvin.

The event was free to the public.