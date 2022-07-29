Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids

Students are taught about fire safety and what it takes to be a firefighter

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.

The kids also were able to see NMMC’s CareFlight helicopter and visit with the crew, and talk with EMTs from Baptist Hospital.

Chief Jonathan Blankenship says there could be some future firefighters in the class.

“We’re recruiting now, we’re recruiting these young kids, we’ve had some people who grew up, who was in one of our Fire Academies when it first began who actually turned out to be a volunteer firefighter or paramedic, we have a good track record with it,” Chief Blankenship said.

Chief Blankenship says the community also helps by donating items for the academy. A graduation ceremony wrapped everything up after the kids were sprayed with water from the fire hoses.