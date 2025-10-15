Houston Fire Department gets life saving equipment from Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards nearly $45,000 to HFD

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The check may have been presented today, but Houston firefighters have already put the new tools to use.

“At our ag center, the first use of these tools, a horse had its head stuck through the trailer door, so one of our guys took the spreader down there and rescued the horse,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded nearly $45,000 in lifesaving equipment to the Houston Fire Department. The equipment is battery-operated and can be used to free people from wrecked vehicles and other emergencies.

“Without the customers, none of this would be possible. We raise money in different ways: you can round up change, purchase pickle buckets, buy a dollar medallion, and a portion of every purchase goes toward the Public Safety Foundation,” said William Goins, North Mississippi District Manager for Firehouse Subs.

Budgets for cities and towns are always tight; there is only so much money to go around. So having a private business like Firehouse Subs step in is a big deal.

“They’re lifesavers, they provide us with this equipment, our budgets wouldn’t allow us, a city department this size, to purchase these things,” Chief Blankenship said.

“We feel great, humbled by it, and I am glad we are able to get this message out what Public Safety Foundation does, people don’t understand the amount of money, not only across the nation, but also here in the state of Mississippi,” said William Craig, multi franchise owner.

In Northeast Mississippi alone, Firehouse Subs locations have donated nearly half a million dollars to first responders.