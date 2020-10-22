Houston School District to have new leader next semester

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Houston School District will have a new leader next semester.

John Ellison will take over the post in December.

The Houston School District Board of Trustees recently selected Ellison to replace Tony Cook.

Cook is retiring at the end of this semester as the superintendent of the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts.

An announcement was made on the district’s social media page.

Ellison has been in the Houston School District his entire career as a teacher, coach and principal.

He’s currently the principal at Houston High.