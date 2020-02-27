How food can both help and hurt global health

A new book is arguing that food is at the center of a global epidemic of chronic disease. Almost three quarters of worldwide deaths are caused by heart disease, obesity or diabetes and estimates show it will cost the U.S. $95 trillion in preventing and treating diseases like those by 2050. Dr. Mark Hyman argues that food is the biggest driver, but could also be the most powerful tool to fight the problem. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his book, “Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet – One Bite at a Time.”