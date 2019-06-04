How many Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry into Trump?

The majority of House Democrats do not support opening an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, but a growing minority are pressuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to do so.

Although a handful of Democrats have called for President Trump’s impeachment for months or even years, many lawmakers are beginning to consider opening an impeachment inquiry against the president in light of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While that investigation found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia to influence the election, it did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice. Mueller identified 11 instances of possible obstruction, but he made no determination on this, having concluded that doing so would not be in keeping with a legal opinion held by the Justice Department on the treatment of a sitting president. Attorney General William Barr determined that the president did not commit obstruction of justice.

“As set forth in the report, after the investigation, if we had confidence that the president did not clearly commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller told reporters in a news conference in May.

Mueller’s report and public statement has led more Democrats to consider opening an inquiry, but these lawmakers are far from the majority.

Here is a list of members of Congress who have so far called for opening an impeachment inquiry against the president.

House of Representatives

Democrats

Alma Adams (North Carolina) Nanette Barragán (California) Don Beyer (Virginia) Earl Blumenauer (Oregon) Suzanne Bonamici (Michigan) Brendan Boyle (Pennsylvania) G.K. Butterfield (North Carolina) Joaquin Castro (Texas) David Cicilline (Rhode Island) Yvette Clarke (New York) Steve Cohen (Tennessee) Danny Davis (Illinois) Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania) Diana DeGette (Colorado) Mark DeSaulnier (California) Val Demings (Florida) Veronica Escobar (Texas) Adriano Espaillat (New York) Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania) Marcia Fudge (Ohio) Jesús “Chuy” Garcia (Illinois) Al Green (Texas) Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) Jared Huffman (California) Pramila Jayapal (Washington) Barbara Lee (California) Ted Lieu (California) Alan Lowenthal (California) Tom Malinowski (New Jersey) Betty McCollum (Minnesota) Jim McGovern (Massachusetts) Gwen Moore (Michigan) Seth Moulton (Massachusetts) Joseph Neguse (Colorado) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) Chellie Pingree (Massachusetts) Mark Pocan (Wisconsin) Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) Mike Quigley (Illinois) Jamie Raskin (Maryland) Kathleen Rice (New York) Cedric Richmond (Louisiana) Bobby Rush (Illinois) Tim Ryan (Ohio) Mary Gay Scanlon (Pennsylvania) Brad Sherman (California) Jackie Speier (California) Greg Stanton (Arizona) Bennie Thompson (Mississippi) Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) Paul Tonko (New York) Norma Torres (California) Juan Vargas (California) Filemon Vela (Texas) Maxine Waters (California) John Yarmuth (Kentucky)

Republicans

Justin Amash (Michigan)

Senate

Democrats

Cory Booker (New Jersey) Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) Kamala Harris (California) Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Independents

Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

