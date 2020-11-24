COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – With COVID-19 making traditional Thanksgiving outreach meals unsafe, local organizations have had to adapt.

And while being safe may mean doing a little less, they know that giving what they can still goes a long way.

“We may not be able to do everything we wanted to do but we can do something,” says Bishop Scott Volland of The Bridge church in Columbus.

This Thanksgiving, two things that haven’t changed in the Golden Triangle are the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the needs of the less fortunate.

“Certainly this year it’s accentuated by COVID and people have been under more financial pressure than they have in the past,” says Volland.

The Bridge is holding a meal giveaway on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To spread out the number of people gathered during that period of time, the church is having recipients sign up for specific time slots before hand.

“We’ll have different stations here throughout the church where the food will be stationed, will be prepped and then will be brought up to where it can actually be delivered to the individual,” Volland says.

Columbus City Councilman Pierre Beard held his annual meal giveaway at the Boys and Girls club on Tuesday and also switched to a drive-through setup with volunteers in masks and gloves who underwent temperature checks.

“With COVID-19 going on, the numbers are rising and we are being extra safe and it’s just to let people know that we still care about them through a pandemic,” Beard says.

Peter’s Rock Temple Church in Starkville held their annual turkey giveaway Tuesday as well and switched to a drive through system without the traditional worship service they hold beforehand for recipients.

“People were here at 7 o’clock this morning,” says church member Cheryl Young. “The line went beyond the red light up the highway.”

The church says they gave away more than 150 turkeys in close to half an hour.

“It just wasn’t the normal people who needed it,” Young says. “It was people who had lost their jobs. It was people who could not get with their families.”

Councilman Beard says they gave away close to 300 meals within the first hour and says he won’t let anything stop him from safely holding this event every year.

“That’s what we’re here for is to adapt and to still be of service to our communities,” he says.

To sign up for the Thanksgiving Day meal giveaways at The Bridge, contact Outreach Coordinator Arda Franks at 662-435-0252 or email her at ardaminette@gmail.com.

The Bridge will also be offering contactless delivery for those unable to leave their homes in the Columbus area.