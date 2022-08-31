How to lend a hand to Helping Hands of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping Hands of Columbus visited the Rotary Club today to show how they’re lending a hand to the community.

For over three decades, the organization has offered goods and services such as food pantries, rent/ mortgage assistance, help with medical fees, travel assistance, and more.

Helpings Hands has had a busy summer.

“In the last three months, we had 237 new people sign up for help -that’s mostly food or monetary assistance that have not been regulars or people who have come to see us in the past,” said Jeniffer Garrard, the organization’s executive director. “I’m so glad that we are here to help but it’s hard for us to stretch our resources to reach everyone that needs help. So we try to help everyone that comes in that qualifies but we do need help from other people.”

To make a donation to Helping Hands of Columbus, call (662)-328-8301.

The organization’s address for monetary donations is (P.O. Box 1241, Columbus, MS 39703).