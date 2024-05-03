Lafayette softball shuts out New Hope in game one of 5A quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Lafayette softball shut out New Hope 3-0 in game one of the 5A quarterfinals.

Mabry Claire Eason put on a pitching masterclass for the Commodores, working out of a seventh inning jam to secure her complete game shutout.

Lafayette got its bats rolling early. Tashika Carothers hit a shallow fly ball to center field that got by the diving defender to score Eason and Mary Madison Kelley. The Commodores would tack on one more in the inning, and that would be all of the scoring in the game.

The two sides meet again on Saturday at 6 PM at Lafayette. The Commodores can clinch a spot in the semifinals with a win and the Trojans are in a win or go home situation.