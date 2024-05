Nettleton baseball downs Belmont, advances to third round of playoffs

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) — Nettleton baseball defeated Belmont 9-4 in game three of the second round playoff series.

The Tigers led 3-1 after two innings but they pulled away in the third inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Max Smith hit a grand slam to put Nettleton up 9-1.

Nettleton will face East Webster in the third round of the 3A playoffs.