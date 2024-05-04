HS Baseball: Hatley defeats Hamilton in game one of 2A quarterfinals

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Hatley baseball defeated Hamilton on the road Friday night 9-2. The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Hatley immediately responded with two runs of its own in the third inning.

The game remained tied going into the fourth. The Tigers exploded for six runs thanks to timely hitting from John Dallas and Gatlin Brownlee.

After the allowing the two-run inning in the second Hatley did not allow another run leading to its seven-run victory.

The teams will meet again on Saturday at 2 PM in Hatley. Hamilton needs a win to keep its season alive, meanwhile the Tigers are one win away from the state semifinals.