HS highlights: Calchick Challenge from Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)– Houston high school hosted an exciting day of basketball as many area teams participated in the Calchick Classic.

The Vardaman Rams’ boys squad topped Houston 62-56 in a thriller. The Rams had a comfortable lead for most of the second half and led by as many as 13, but the Hilltoppers stormed back to make it a one-point game in the final minute. Rivers Bailey’s putback bucket with 47 seconds to go helped calm Vardaman down and clinched the victory for the Rams. Jakobi Echoles dominated and led all scorers with 29 points.

The Calhoun City girls basketball team rolled past Houston 61-44 in the following matchup. The Wildcats led 13-9 after the first quarter and were able to settle in for the rest of the game. Calhoun City had three scorers in double figures, headlined by Keela Powell’s 26.

All four teams will return to the hardwood on Tuesday. Vardaman will visit Houlka while both Houston teams will look to bounce back on the road at Mantachie in a doubleheader. The Wildcats will host MS Palmer.