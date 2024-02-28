HS highlights: Ingomar boys, girls advance to 2A state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuesday was a good day for both Ingomar Falcon basketball programs. Each team took care of business to advance to the 2A state championship game.

The girls’ squad was led by 2A miss basketball’s Macie Phifer. She had 25 points, eight blocks and 14 rebounds as her Falcons took down Heidelberg 61-52 and will face New Site in the 2A girls championship on Friday at 2.

The Ingomar boys’ crew led Bay Springs 18-3 after the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 61-45 victory. Their 2A championship contest will be played Friday after the girls wrap up at 4 pm.

