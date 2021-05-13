HS softball: Myrtle wins 1A state title, defeats Stringer

By
Jon Sokoloff
-
0
2

HS softball: Myrtle took down Stringer 7-1 to claim the 1A state title

“I always dreamed of this. The feeling is indescribable.” – Kinsley Gordon (infielder)

FULL HIGHLIGHTS AND REACTION: