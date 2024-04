HS Softball Playoffs: Choctaw County downs Independence 10-0

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County softball finished off its first round sweep of Independence with a 10-0 run-rule victory.

The Chargers went on the road on Friday and blew out the Wildcats 18-2.

Lexi Patterson led Choctaw County with a two-run home run in the second inning.

Choctaw County advances to the second round where they will play the reigning state champion Booneville Blue Devils.