HSFT stop #1: West Lowndes High School

After a 5-5 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs, summer workouts are underway at West Lowndes, where the Panthers are focused on growth with several young players expected to take on larger roles. The Panthers may be young and undersized, but Head Coach Anthony King believes that could end up being a strength in Class 1A.

“We look forward to the season coming up,” King said. “And we’ve got a very young group, so we want to develop each week, try each week, and we’ve got to try to get better each week. I think with experience, you get better, and we’ve got a lot of young talent. So with experience, that young talent will get better. By the time we hit the playoffs, we should be a whole lot better.”

One of the biggest changes comes under center. The Panthers will turn to a new starting quarterback, and the coaching staff hopes he’ll continue building on the experience he gained last season.

“We’re bringing in a new quarterback this year, and he’ll get better each season,” King said. “He got last playing time last year. So we’re hoping that he can build off from there.”

The new signal-caller knows expectations may not be high outside the program, but he says this group is using that as motivation as they work to build chemistry and change the culture.

“I mean, we’re young this year, but we have a lot to prove,” quarterback Jaylen Ellis said. “Because everybody put down on us because we’re a small team and we can’t get the job done. We got a lot of new players coming, so I want to get my bond right with them, make sure everything is straight so we can have a good season coming up.”

And while the Panthers may lack size, team leaders believe effort, accountability, and attitude can help make up the difference.\

“By leader responsibility,” wide receiver Demarion McCoy said. “Make sure all the guys keep their heads up, put the work in, pushing them and pushing them to the next best option for them, and making them a better teammate and being a better teammate for them.”

West Lowndes opens the season against Biggersville on August 28, hoping its young talent can grow up fast.