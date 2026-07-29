HSFT Stop #35: Itawamba AHS

Itawamba AHS is not a program that’s developing — they know how to win.

The Indians have won three of the last five district championships and have no plans on slowing down, especially with this year’s team, which features 23 seniors who have played together since they were children.

“This is a special group for us,” head coach Clint Hoots said. “Most of these guys have played a lot of reps for us since they were ninth graders. They come in behind the ’23 class and have played a bunch for us all the way up to now. We’ve got a big group of seniors coming back and a lot of reps on both sides of the ball that have been playing for us. So we’re really excited about where we’re at, especially the development of these guys, watching them come up from ninth grade all the way through the senior class and seeing how they can finish it.”

These seniors have won 18 games together over the last three years. Through the wins and the losses, this group has been bonded together and won’t take its final run lightly.

“I’ve been running around this complex ever since I was little,” quarterback Ashton Hoots said. “Just all the teams that have come before me. And now it’s time to finally be the senior, the older guy that’s helping the little ones. It’s cool.”

“We all have a lot of experience,” wide receiver Marion Wilson said. “I think we’ve all been together since we were little. A lot of emotions — it’s our last time being able to do it. We just want to make sure that we are the best version of ourselves.”

The Indians surely don’t lack experience, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t preparing for the future. Hoots has seen many of his veteran players become mentors for the underclassmen on the team.

“A lot of them lead by example,” Hoots said. “One of the cool things is we’ve got three senior running backs, and we’ve got a sophomore that’s coming up that’s going to be really good. You see them working on little extra things, a little extra footwork in between reps and things like that. You see the veteran offensive linemen helping the younger guys and pulling them through it, helping them with just the small details of the game.”

The Indians know what it takes to win and are making sure they continue to push themselves every day so they don’t become complacent.

“Ever since my ninth-grade year, we’ve been attacking the weight room, running, getting better mentally and physically, taking leadership roles and putting in extra work,” running back Xaveir Waters said.

“I’m seeing a lot of leadership and hard work,” right guard Jacob Newton said. “I see everybody coming out here working every day and trying as hard as they can. I really like to see that. It’s a full-on team thing. If one person isn’t doing what they’re supposed to do, it messes all of us up.”

Itawamba AHS opens the 2026 season against Caledonia on Aug. 28.