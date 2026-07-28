HSFT Stop #34: Oak Hill Academy

Oak Hill Academy enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, advancing to the state championship game after a strong regular season. Just one year removed from a winless campaign, the Raiders made one of the biggest turnarounds in the state.

Now, they’re looking to build on that momentum and take another step forward in 2026.

“We have a good group,” head coach Tom Goode said. “All our returners played a lot last year. Our numbers are down a little bit, but we’ve got a good group of guys with some experience.

“We’re only focusing on one game at a time. We could get caught up in what we did last year, but what we did last year doesn’t do anything for us this year. Right now, our only focus is North Delta on Aug. 14 and getting ready for them.”

If the Raiders want to keep their recent success going, they’ll need to adapt. With a smaller roster, many players are expected to contribute on both offense and defense, and the team believes it has the right mindset to embrace the challenge.

“We haven’t really changed anything except focusing on conditioning,” Goode said. “The teams we play are playing guys both ways, so in our league that’s not unusual. Our guys just have to step up and accept the challenge.”

“We lost a great senior group last year,” quarterback and free safety Jackson Holton said. “Not many of us had to play both ways. Now we do, and it’s just something we’ve got to buy into. Our conditioning coach is getting us ready, and we’ve got to be prepared not to come off the field.”

The coaching staff has also emphasized the importance of senior leadership. After experiencing the program’s lowest lows and its remarkable rise, this year’s senior class understands what it takes to continue moving the Raiders forward.

“We’ve been out here so many years, and in ninth and 10th grade we weren’t very good,” wide receiver and strong safety Sam Baggett said. “We won three games combined in those two seasons. We fought through it, and we’re getting better and better every day.”

“Our senior groups have really come together,” defensive tackle Trey Andrews said. “Seniors are a big part of the football team. Last year they were a huge part of it, and this year we’re going to be a huge part of our team’s future again.”

Oak Hill Academy will open the 2026 season on the road against North Delta on Aug. 14.