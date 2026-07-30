HSFT Stop #36: Columbus Christian Academy

Columbus Christian is coming off a perfect 8-0 regular season that rewrote the record books, but the Rams fell one game short of a state championship appearance. Now, with just one offensive starter returning, they know that a productive summer is essential.

“Each year, you always have a different group. And even though you may have returning guys, you learn to, I guess, maybe start over, rebuild or wrestle with what you’ve got coming,” Columbus Christian head coach Marcus Davidson said. “These guys that are young that are coming up are all guys that I’ve had in junior high. And so, even though we’re going to be young, they kind of know me. They know my system. Continue to try to learn and get better and develop these guys and put them out on the field so they’ll have the same opportunity. Their junior and senior year is what seniors did last year.”

Davidson knows the Rams have their work cut out for them, but the team is confident that they’re mentally tough enough to fight through adversity.

“We teach our kids to be mentally tough and bring culture to here that we’re going to play through hurt and an injury will get it fixed and rebuilt for the next year,” Davidson said. “But we tried to play through it and make adversity work for us, in our upper hand.”

“You got to learn just how to play the game. Just be able to reduce offense and defense and just know what you’re doing, where you’re going,” Columbus Christian wide receiver Carson Benge said. “Ever since Coach Davidson, in some cultures has been beat. So if you can feel pain tomorrow and just have a good work ethic and just be strong.”

The players have taken it upon themselves to push each other and to hold everyone accountable. They believe the attitude that they bring to practice will result in wins on the field, regardless of experience.

“I think this one has a good life work ethic. We have a good attitude and putting in the work has been putting in the work in the weight room,” Columbus Christian running back Colby Hand said. “You know, we might struggle at the end of the season just for the younger guys. But I think at the end when they get used to it and playing a though they will be pretty good.”

“We don’t have a lot of people coming off of the sidelines and we just got to condition hard and be stronger in the weight room,” Columbus Christian quarterback Gavin Cook said. “The older guys in the weight room just stepping up and the older guys on the field stepping up and it’s really showed off. And those younger guys are paying off.”

Columbus Christian will kick off their season on the road against North Sunflower on Aug. 21.