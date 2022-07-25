HSFT Stop #29: Aberdeen

ABERDEEN (Miss.)- Alex Williams is entering his fourth season as Aberdeen’s head football coach. This year his team has 16 returning seniors, eight of which were three-year starters.

“It’s a blessing and a curse. Blessing this year and a curse next year when they are all gone and we have to replace all of their production,” Williams said.

Since 2023 will bring plenty of uncertainty, there is pressure on the Bulldogs to take a leap this year while experience is on their side.

“You want pressure,” Williams said. “You don’t want to get in this business and not invite pressure. We need to respond to it and compete. We were 1-10 the first year, 1-8 the second year. We went from 1 to 6 wins in 2021. We are always looking to take that next step.”

“We didn’t lose many players,” senior defensive lineman Michael Walker said. “Couple of seniors but last year it was mainly juniors. We’re coming for it all this year.”

“We’re tight. We’ve been together since pee wee football and here we are now,” senior running back and defensive back Christopher Holliday said.

Jermaine Strong was a star for the Bulldogs in 2021 under center and on defense. Williams is confident in him.

“He’s over 85% of our offense. Threw for over 1,000 yards and ran for 800. He accounted for almost all of our touchdowns. He’s that guy for us and the catalyst that makes us go,” Williams said.

The Bulldogs season gets rolling at Okolona on August 26th.