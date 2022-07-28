HSFT Stop #32: Noxubee County Tigers

Noxubee county holds itself to a high standard and last years second round exit was not good enough. The Tigers can’t wait to get redemption this season.

“I’m very excited, we got a lot to prove this year and we have got to bounce back after a disappointing season last year,” lineman Tony Tate said.

The biggest change is the leadership from the upperclassman, and the rest of the team will go the way they do.

“I think this season will be different because of our seniors,” head coach Teddy Young said. “Our seniors are dedicated, they are leading the team and our team chemistry. I think that is a very big part and our team is gelling together.”

Noxubee County native and NFL star Jeffrey Simmons is a beacon for this generation of players and they bond together by trying to follow in his footsteps.

“He’s somebody we can all look up to, he’s a great role model,” offensive lineman Bryson Kelly said. “He is like a big brother to us as well. It’s a great thing to give us motivation that maybe we can go pro one day and give back like he does.”

Goals of reaching professional football help breed a championship mentality.

“The expectation always around here is a championship,” Young said. “That’s what our guys break it down on, that’s what we believe in. That’s our expectation to bring home the gold ball.”

Bringing home that gold ball won’t be easy but the Tigers know they can do it if they just play their game.

“I think we can reach those goals by staying focused and just keeping our heads straight on by just doing us and playing ball,” wide receiver Anthony Little Jr. said.

Noxubee County will start it’s title run August 26th at Philadelphia.