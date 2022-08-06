HSFT Stop #40 — Columbus Christian Rams

Columbus, Miss (WCBI) — Columbus Christian Academy has had a revolving door at the head coach position but Jeremy Brock wants to put a stop to that and create a winning environment.

“I’m really trying to change the culture around here because something we’ve talked about, you can talk about wanting to win but are you putting the work in that it’s going to take to win,” Brock said.

The transition hasn’t always been easy. Upperclassmen have been through a lot but still have faith in the team.

“It’s been a change you know,” senior Drake Shaw said. “My whole high school career we’ve had five different coaches in the past six years. You know a lot of change but I’m confident in what we have this year.”

Brock was an assistant at South Lamar before becoming the head man at CCA. He wasn’t the only former Stallion to join the Rams. Quarterback Garrett Weathers transferred from South Lamar this season and immediately felt right at home.

“Since the first practice I’ve been here these guys have just welcomed me like a brother,” Weathers said. “It really meant a lot because I was kind of nervous coming in here, but these guys are amazing.”

As a leader Brock stays positive and makes sure to build up his players anytime he can.”

“He’s a great leader, he’s encouraging,” senior Luke Phillips said. “Probably one of the most encouraging people and that’s what we need.”

It may seem like everything is different but the returning players have kept a foundation that they hope can take the team deep into the playoffs.

“What I’m excited about is we aren’t starting from the ground up having to build,” Brock said. “We don’t shy away from expectations, our standard is the standard and that’s to compete for a championship and we really believe we’ve got the guys to be able to do it.”

The Rams feel like they have something to prove and they can’t wait to get started.