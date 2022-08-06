HSFT Stop #41: Victory Christian

Columbus, MS (WCBI)- Chris Hamm had been Victory Christian’s head coach since the program’s inception in 1995. He decided to step back, and longtime assistant Andrew Pace was next in line to take over.

“Been doing it long enough, these guys are like kids to me I enjoy being around them,” Pace said. “It’s fun to come out here every day to see what they’re working towards this upcoming season.”

“He’s the same, played for him and running playing plays for him is enjoyable. He’s a good guy to be around,” senior linebacker/offensive lineman Matthew Davis said.

While Pace has earned the trust of his players, there’s been a slight learning curve with the new role.

“Some of the decisions are more challenging now than before since it comes down to me. It’s the same when it comes to dealing with the kids. More of the challenges come with decision making,” Pace said.

Victory Christian only won one game last year, but when it comes to 2022 expectations, Pace and his players aren’t holding back.

“We would like to see us make it to the championship with a young and eager team. Sky is the limit for them,” Pace said.

“We’re capable of a lot. Young and small in size but we can go all the way we just need to stick together,” senior linebacker/offensive lineman Zac Carr said.

Victory Christian’s season opens up at home on August 26th against Unity Christian Academy.