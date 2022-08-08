HSFT Stop #42: Choctaw County

Ackerman, MS (WCBI)- Choctaw County won its final five regular season games last year, but fell to Baldwyn in the second round of the playoffs. Head coach Jeff Roberts saw a silver lining in the way 2021 finished.

“I think it motivated these kids to get over the hump,” Roberts said. “They’ve been successful and this will be their fourth year with me and that’s a good group. I have high expectations.”

“This summer we have put in the work and worked out hard. Trying to get the gold ball is our main focus,”senior running back Antonio Kennedy said.

Roberts has a monster class of 27 seniors that includes what he calls a senior-loaded offensive line.

This summer, the Chargers had the highest perfect attendance numbers of Roberts’ tenure. 40.

“It says a lot. It shows that everybody wants to get the gold ball. Everyone is trying to work and be the best they can,” Kennedy said.

The groups’ longevity has impressed Roberts

“They stayed together through seventh, eighth grade and on. That’s really hard to do because of all the things that go on in the world with COVID years and stuff like that.” Roberts said.

“Trying to stay focused and stay locked in,” senior center Eli Fulce said. “Take it one game at a time and stay 1-0 on the week.”

With the amount of experienced seniors returning combined with the dedication shown by the Chargers this summer, Choctaw County is positioned to do something special this year.

“We’re hoping young guys step into roles with this group of seniors and it’s exciting to find out who has matured and is ready to get some varsity action,” Roberts said.

The Chargers’ season opens up August 26th at home against Winona.