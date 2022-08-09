HSFT Stop #44: North Pontotoc

Ecru, MS (WCBI)- The Vikings 2021 slate ended with a loss to South Pontotoc. Head coach Andy Crotwell has high expectations for this year’s crew. A big reason for that is the step senior QB Rece Kentner has taken. Crotwell says he’s not just a gunslinger.

“Man he looked so sharp in the spring,” Crotwell said. “Understood where the ball needed to go. Knew what his reads were and was diligent and dedicated with the offense correcting and directing guys. He had such a great spring that I am excited to see what he does.”

“He has shown that he wants to be ready and shown that he wants to do better,” senior middle linebacker Blake Mcgloflin said. “We have two great receivers coming up too but I have a ton of confidence in him.”

“I need to protect the ball and keep turnovers lower than years past. I need to learn the offense more and use my head more,” senior quarterback Rece Kentner said.

The Vikings are returning their entire offensive line. Combining that with a more polished QB is a recipe for success but Crotwell says their schedule is not for the faint of heart.

“Nine of the 10 teams we play made the playoffs last year,” Crotwell said. “Lot of them played in the second, third, fourth round and of course Amory played in the state championship game. It’s a challenging schedule but that’s the way we like it.”

That challenging schedule gets rolling August 26th when the Vikings host TCPS