HSFT Stop #45: Pontotoc

Pontotoc (Miss.)– Pontotoc had to fight through some serious adversity last season and still had success.

Jeff Carter’s crew is now stronger because of it.

“We’re gonna have to be injury free. We were hit with the injury bug last year,” head coach Jeff Carter said.

Quarterback Conner Armstrong’s was the headliner. He suffered a shoulder injury midway through the season that put an end to his campaign and required surgery. The senior southpaw is ahead of schedule in his recovery and is ready to go.

“I went down and it was awful,” Armstrong said. “It was my junior year. Knowing that I’m back and it’s my senior and last year, I need to be 100%.”

“We’re looking forward to having him make a lot of plays for us. He’s a coach on the field, can make all the throws and is a good leader,” Carter said.

Despite the Warriors’ signal-caller going down, defensive back and wide receiver Nic Townsend stepped in at QB. Pontotoc not only made the playoffs, but advanced to the second round after defeating Gentry. Having success without QB1 was a learning experience for the entire crew.

“It was very stressful, having him watch me on the sideline. It pushed me through it,” Townsend said. “We made the playoffs but it didn’t end how we wanted it to.”

“It helps your confidence a lot knowing that without the starting QB we have guys who can come in, make plays and help us compete against the best teams around,” Armstrong said.

Now, Pontotoc is back to full strength. And the Warriors are eager to show what they’ve got.

“We got a lot of seniors that can lead this team and we will shock a lot of people,” Armstrong said.

“I think we will make a push this year and make it to State,” Townsend said.

The Warriors’ season gets rolling August 26th at home against Shannon