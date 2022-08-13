HSFT Stop #47: Mooreville

Mooreville, MS (WCBI)- The Troopers gave up just over 47 points per game last season, including a season-high 72 points in their playoff loss to West Lauderdale.

It’s head coach Jimmy Young’s mission to see some improvement on that side of the ball.

“We got a lot of returning starters on defense and we are excited about that but we need to work on fundamentals,” Young said. “Tackling, angling assignments and making sure we know our jobs. They’ll be prepared as best as possible and will know the scheme to the best of their ability.”

Dawson Phillips just graduated, so the Troopers have a new face under center- sophomore Brody Thompson.

“We’re excited about him. He’s smart, knows where to go with the football, what to do with the football and why,” Young said. “He will need game experience for things to slow down but I am excited about him and excited for the boys to have him leading them.”

“I’ve gained a lot more knowledge and arm strength,” Thompson said. “Our offense will be really good this year.”

“He has adjusted very well,” senior wide receiver and running back Jordan Franks said. “He has adjusted how everyone likes the ball thrown to them and the rhythm of everything. I am very proud of him.”

Young calls this year’s bunch the most unified group he has ever had. He has big expectations for this season. Mooreville’s season gets rolling August 26th against Booneville.