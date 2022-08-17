HSFT Stop #51: Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- Nettleton won three games in 2021 and the Tigers’ season ended with a 32-7 playoff loss to Kossuth. John Keith is entering his third year as head coach and says experience is on his side

“We have a special group of senior leaders and I have a better relationship with this team just being here longer and knowing them better,” Keith said. “These guys come to work every day and are willing to put in the work to be better.”

The advice the seniors have given the younger players has been crucial in Nettleton’s efforts to take a big step next season.

“Play every game like it’s your last. You never know when it could end and just have fun,” senior Jay Hawkins said.

Keith said this year’s bunch is less dependent on upperclassmen and has a better mix of younger players contributing. While there will be a learning curve, Keith is excited. And the Tigers’ goal will never change.

“We say it every year that our goal is a division championship,” Keith said. “Last year injuries derailed that but with the right mix we could be in a position to be competing for that as we move forward. You never know how things will shake out, that’s why we play the games on Fridays.”

The Tigers’ season gets rolling August 26th at Eupora.